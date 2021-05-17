Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.84 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

