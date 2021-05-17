Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

