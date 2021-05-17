Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit