Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Engie has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

