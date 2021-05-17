Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

EPD stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 103,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

