Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $69,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $463.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.46 and a 200 day moving average of $426.95. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

