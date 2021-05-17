Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $83.15 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $83,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Linde by 433.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 68,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $301.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $177.92 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

