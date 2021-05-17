Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $74,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.01 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.