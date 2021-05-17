Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,785 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $84,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $602.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $248.81 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

