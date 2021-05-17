EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

