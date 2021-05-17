EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $821,780.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00464599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00226905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.01307595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042405 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

