Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

