Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $74.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

