Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

ESS opened at $288.37 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.41. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

