Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

ETH has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.