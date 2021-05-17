Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $164.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.30.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

