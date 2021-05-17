Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

