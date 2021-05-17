Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 92.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 37.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

