Everex (EVX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $594,629.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Everex has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $594,629.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.66 or 0.01348453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00116323 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.