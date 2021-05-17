EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.67

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 1462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

The firm has a market cap of $826.63 million, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $92,627.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,857. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

