EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,284. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $92,627.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $211,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $3,194,857. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

