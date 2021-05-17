Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

