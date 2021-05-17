Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

