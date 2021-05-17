Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.49 on Monday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

