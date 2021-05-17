EXMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $323,551.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $6.18 million and $323,551.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

