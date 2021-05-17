Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,261 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $7.33 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

