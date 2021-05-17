Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADER stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.