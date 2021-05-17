Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,000,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

