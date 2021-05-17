Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $2,482,000.

Shares of GGPIU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

