Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $12.34 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

