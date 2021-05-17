Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Separately, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000.
VSPR stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
