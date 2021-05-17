Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of AGC opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

