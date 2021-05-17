FairCoin (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0459

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $297.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005824 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00104588 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.