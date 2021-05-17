Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $11.09. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 288,962 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

