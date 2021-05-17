Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $11.09. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 288,962 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

