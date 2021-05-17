Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FSLY. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

