Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s (AGM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Sidoti

Sidoti reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,310. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.