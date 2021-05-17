Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.65.

FIS stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

