Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$6.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th.

FIL opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$839.64 million and a PE ratio of -44.79.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

