Financial Contrast: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -17.68% -16.33% -9.57% ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.44 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -12.27 ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 33.45 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -43.05

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 214.81%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.58%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats ClearPoint Neuro on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

