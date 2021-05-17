Financial Survey: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) versus Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 10.39 $21.64 million $0.57 32.63

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11

Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $15.11, suggesting a potential downside of 18.76%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

