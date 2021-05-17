FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

