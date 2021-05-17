First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FSLF stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dividend History for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)

