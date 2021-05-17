First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.56. 62,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. First Solar has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.