First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $47.38 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

