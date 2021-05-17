First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,237. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.