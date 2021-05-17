Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 215.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $169.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

