FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $271.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

