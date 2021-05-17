Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 3.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

