Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSI. Greenridge Global reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.52.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
