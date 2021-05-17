Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSI. Greenridge Global reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

