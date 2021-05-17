Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $411.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.