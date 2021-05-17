Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

