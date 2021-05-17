Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit